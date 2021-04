Louise Hartl

Obituary

Louise B. Hartl, 99, of Cando passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Towner County Medical Center in Cando. Services will be held at a later date.

Online guestbook is available at www.dunnigandix.com.

Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home of Cando is in charge of arrangements.

Published on April 07, 2021