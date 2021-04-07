Carol Montee

Obituary

Carol H. Montee, 81 of Devils Lake, formerly of Lebanon and O’Fallon, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Odd Fellows Home in the loving care of her family and the caring staff Odd Fellows staff.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake. Carol will be laid to rest beside her husband in Lebanon.

Carol Hilda Weil was born on December 30, 1939 at Trenton, Ill., the daughter of Oscar and Irene (Renth) Weil. She was reared and educated in Summerfield, Ill. along with her sister Helen and half brothers and half sister.

Carol was united in marriage to the love of her life, James Montee, and they established their home in Lebanon. They lived in Lebanon several years, then moved to O’Fallon where they lived and worked through the years. They were the proud parents of daughter Mary. First and foremost, Carol was a devoted wife and loving mother. She did work as a CNA at a local nursing home and also as a cook at the local bowling alley for several years.

James passed away on December 23, 1992 so Carol moved to Belleville, Ill. to care for her mother until her death. Carol then moved to St. Michael to live with her sister Helen. They cared for each other and Helen’s family included Carol in all the family activities and events.

Carol’s hobby was collecting Elvis Presley memorabilia and she and Helen took the trip of a life-time to Graceland. Carol treasured forever the memories made and shared from that trip and the many other adventures she enjoyed with family. In 2012, Carol moved to the Odd Fellows Home due to increasing health problems.

Carol was a quiet, humble soul. She had a heart of gold, loved taking care of people, and felt so very blessed to have such a loving, caring family in her life too. She told everyone in her family circle about the great care she received from the staff of Odd Fellows. As we say goodbye to our beloved Carol we want her to know how very much she was loved, how she will be greatly missed and she will be forever in our hearts. And as Carol would say “Oh you!”.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Cripps Lynch of Illinois; grandchildren – Eva Cripps and Mark Cripps; sister, Helen Schempp Beck of St. Michael and her family; brother-in-law, Norman (Karen) Montee; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; special friend Molly Dickenson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; granddaughter, Esther Cripps; half brothers – Lester Weil and Oscar Weil Jr.; half sister, Vera Weil Lee; and in-laws – Mark and Celestina Montee.

Published on April 07, 2021