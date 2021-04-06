Rosemarie Hamann

Obituary

Rosemarie Hamann, 94, of Loma passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon.

Rosemarie Horejsi was born May 7, 1926 in Whitman to Frank and Barbara (Vokoch) Horejsi. She grew up and attended school in Whitman. On February 7, 1949, Rosemarie and Charles Hamann were united in marriage. They lived on the family farm near Loma except for four years from 1966-1970 when they lived in Bothell, Wash. She lived on the farm until recently moving to Maple Manor Care Center.

Rosemarie enjoyed living on the farm where she could tend her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved to take pictures of her friends and family – and she was almost always behind the camera and not in front of it! She treasured her time with her family and was a very nurturing person.

Surviving Rosemarie are her sons – Marcus of Loma and Clayton (Annie) of Lincoln; grandsons – Brent (Nikki) of Lincoln and Daniel (Ashlee) of Mandan; great-grandchildren – Rebecka, McKinzi, Charles, and Easton; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles; son, Lawrence (Dora); and her siblings – Henrietta (Fred) Gebhardt, Wes Horejsi, and Millie (Joseph) Novak.

An open visitation for Rosemarie will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon. Masks are required. A private graveside service and burial will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.

Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.

