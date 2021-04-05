Ann (Christianson) Johnson

Obituary

Ann L. (Christianson) Johnson, 91 of Bismarck, formerly of Devils Lake, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Touchmark on West Century in the loving care of her family.

Funeral Services for Ann will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Devils Lake with Rev. Jim Paulson officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will take place in the Norway Lutheran Cemetery beside her beloved Bud after lunch and fellowship at the White House Café.

Ann Lorraine was born and raised on a farm 12 miles west of Devils Lake, Ramsey County. She was born on August 28, 1929 to Alfred and Carrie (Halvorson) Christianson. She attended a rural School (Pelican #3) for grades 1-8. She started 9th grade at Devils Lake Central and graduated from there. Ann’s father passed away in 1942 and she and her mother moved to Devils Lake in 1946.

After graduation, Ann attended summer school at Minot State College and received an emergency one year teaching certificate and taught during the 1947/48 school term because of the war shortage in a rural school near Devils Lake (South Minnewaukan Township School). In June 1948 she started working as a cashier at S&L Inc. and continued to work in that position until May 1953.

On June 17, 1951 Ann was united in marriage to Duane A. Johnson at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. They moved to the house next to St. Olaf in 1962 and lived there for 52 years. They served as the unofficial greeters for St. Olaf as many people would stop, thinking it was the parsonage. They were active members of St. Olaf and Ann was a devoted member of the WELCA and volunteered her time and talent to the many activities of the church through the years.

Ann and Duane welcomed their precious daughter, Janet Rae, in 1953. In December of 1960, Ann returned to the work force on a part time basis at the Employment Security Bureau (later known as Job Service North Dakota) and continued part time until starting full time in 1966. She held various jobs and job classifications during her employment, but worked mainly in the Unemployment Insurance Division. She served as Claims Supervisor the last few years and retired from the Agency on December 31, 1993.

Ann and Duane had 64 years of love, laughter, kindness and caring for each other and their precious family of a daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Duane died on February 28, 2016 and in 2017, Ann moved to Bismarck to be closer to family.

Our beloved Ann is survived by her loving family – her daughter, Janet and her husband Brett Schafer of Bismarck; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren – Nathan (Jessica) Schafer and their children Jackson, Avery, Easton and Beckett Schafer, Lucas Schafer, all of Bismarck, Abby (Bryce) Thomas and their daughter Jenalu Thomas of Mandan and Jeffrey (fiancé Shawna Ruff) of Helena, Mont.; in-laws – Ray and Caryl Johnson, Lee and Betty Johnson, Larry and Marilyn Johnson, Brian and Susan Johnson, Marna and Brad Keith, Brad Johnson and Larry Chaput and Marilyn Johnson; many nieces, nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law – Vernon and Agnes Christianson, Clayton and Viola Christianson, Donald and Mickey Christianson; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law – Ben Johnson, Elaine Caldis and Lynn Engel.

Published on April 05, 2021