Alec Howard

Obituary

Alec Sagan Howard, 23, of Minnewaukan passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Trinity Free Lutheran Church in Minnewaukan with Pastor Luther ‘Lu’ Mathison officiating. Public Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Trinity Free Lutheran Church. Burial will take place at Trinity Free Lutheran Cemetery. CDC recommendations including social distancing, hand sanitizing and staying away if not feeling well are encouraged. Wearing a mask is required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to an organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com. The Nelson Funeral Home of Minnewaukan is in charge of the arrangements.

Published on April 05, 2021