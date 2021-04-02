Raymond Buckmier

Obituary

Raymond S. Buckmier, 73, a longtime Minnewaukan area farmer passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks.

Raymond Stanley Buckmier, son of Sebastian and Regina (Hoffert) Buckmier, was born on November 7, 1947 at Minnewaukan. Ray was the youngest of six children and grew up on the family farm. He attended Eldon Township School and graduated from Minnewaukan High School with the class of 1965. When he was 18, Ray’s father passed away and Ray took over operation of the family farm, where he lived and worked the land most of his life. During his early years of farming, Ray spent winters and his spare time working several jobs off the farm, including time at the Minnewaukan Elevator, driving gravel truck, custom combining, carpentry, and one winter in Minneapolis working for Farm Hand Manufacturing.

Ray served on the Eldon Township board for many years. He was as an active member of St. James Catholic Church, where he served on the Parish Council and as the sexton of St. James Catholic Cemetery.

Ray’s passion was farming and he never fully retired. In 2013 he semi retired, and in 2015 he moved from his farmstead to Devils Lake.

Ray was at one time married to Gail Haugen and they were the proud parents of Shareen, Donald ‘Donnie’ and Amanda ‘Scooter’. Ray enjoyed the past 12 years with his dear Betty MacArthur. Together, they enjoyed traveling and casino outings where Ray could always find old friends to visit and enjoyed making new ones. He volunteered many hours to the Knights of Columbus projects and events. Ray treasured time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ray was a faithful steward of the land, he loved the Lord and his family with all his heart. He will be remembered for his unwavering work ethic, his generosity, and his playful and sharp sense of humor.

Ray is survived by his children – Shareen (Justin) Roberts of Fargo, Donald (Stephanie) Buckmier of Maddock and Amanda (David Kinnard) Moffett of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren – Kristen (Andy) Hillier, Carrie (Ben) Tufte; Alexis (Adam) Windjue, Jamie Buckmier; Reagan Moffett; sisters – Beatrice Hahn of Grand Forks and Shirley Mager of Indiana; his beloved Betty MacArthur and her family; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters – Mary Parker and Beverly Huus; and brother John Buckmier.

Mass of Christian Burial for Raymond will be on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary, Scripture Service and time of remembrance at 7 p.m. Visitation on Tuesday will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass. Graveside Services will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery, rural Minnewaukan on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/FQRlCjRgzqSYgr5p9SW9lLP?domain=facebook.com.

Published on April 02, 2021