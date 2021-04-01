Norma Skaar

Obituary

Norma Ruth Skaar, 85, passed peacefully following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on November 21, 2020 in Austin, Texas. She was born on the family farm in Hampden on February 22, 1935 to Frithjof and Hazel (Severeid) Skaar.

Norma graduated from Hampden High School in 1952. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics Education from NDSU in 1956, her Master of Science in Textiles and Clothing in 1968, and her PH.D. in Education Curriculum and Instruction in 1975.

From 1956-1963, Norma taught Home Economics at Drake and Rugby and Grand Rapids, Minn. Norma also lived and taught in Madison and Menomonee, Wis., Corvallis, Ore., and Newcastle, Melbourne, and New South Wales in Australia. She resided in Austin the past 40 years.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Howard Skaar. She is survived by sister, Margaret (Gordon) Sather and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private family service was held. Burial will be in the Devils Lake Cemetery.

Published on April 01, 2021