Lakeisha 'Kiki' Charboneau

Lakeisha Charboneau, 39, of St. Michael died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

Her Visitation will be Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 5 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., all at St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael.

Her Burial will be at the Cavanaugh Family Cemetery, St. Michael.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

Published on April 01, 2021