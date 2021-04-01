Jennifer Crough

Obituary

Jennifer Marjorie Pat Crough was born July 7, 1979 in Jamestown to H. John Crough and Terri Hendrickson-Belford.

She attended grade school in Montana schools and high school in Bigfork, Mont. She attended Lake Region State College in Devils Lake.

She was mother to Dailyn Theresa Crough, Dana Marjorie Rose Goldy, Gabbey Sophia Crough, and Liam Curtis Patrick Saunders.

Jenny and her partner, Aaron Killian, were co-owners of Showthyme Act II in Bigfork and their food cart IDN.

She had recently become an advocate for preventing domestic violence.

Jenny is preceded in death by her father Harold John Crough; her brother Kevin Allen Crough; grandmothers – Pat Hendrickson, Marjorie Hudson, and Hilda Crough; and her grandfather, Harold Crough.

She is survived by her partner Aaron Killian of Kalispell, Mont; her children – Dailyn Crough of Carlisle, Pa., Dana Goldy of Boson, Mass., Gabbey Crough, of Devils Lake, and Liam Saunders, of Kalispell; granddaughter, Alaia Crough of Carlisle; her mother, Terri Hendrickson-Belford of Devils Lake; her brother, Shaun Crough of Devils Lake; grandfather Chuck Hendrickson of Devils Lake; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends she loved so dearly.

She enjoyed frisbee golf, board games, camping, and spending time with her children and granddaughter.

Contributions can be sent to Bremer Bank in Devils Lake for the benefit of Jenny’s children.

A celebration of Jenny’s life will be held Saturday, April 3 from 3 - 5:30 p.m. at the Ranch Steakhouse in Devils Lake.

Published on April 01, 2021