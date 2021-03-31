Tyler Wobbema

Obituary

Tyler Wobbema, 29, of New Rockford died Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home in New Rockford.

His visitation will be Monday from 12-4:30 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home and will continue from 6-7 p.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in New Rockford.

His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, New Rockford.

His burial will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery, New Rockford.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

