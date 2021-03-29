Raymond Buckmier

Obituary

Raymond S. Buckmier, 73 a long time Minnewaukan area farmer passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, N.D.

Mass of Christian Burial for Raymond will be on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary, Scripture Service and time of remembrance at 7 p.m. Visitation on Tuesday will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass. Graveside Services will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery, rural Minnewaukan on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/stjosephdvl.

Published on March 29, 2021