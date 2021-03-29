Melanie McLane

Obituary

Melanie S. McLane, 58, of Annandale, Minn., formerly of Devils Lake, died unexpectedly at her home.

Graveside services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery in Browns Valley, Minn. with a celebration of her life following.

Melanie Sue McLane was born May 10, 1962 in Graceville, Minn. to George ‘Buzz’ and Marian (Pitzl) McLane. Melanie grew up with her family in Browns Valley, where she also attended high school. After her schooling, Melanie moved to Fargo. For the past 20+ years Melanie worked for Spirit Lake Casino and Resort in Devils Lake. Melanie made her home in Devils Lake, until recently moving to Annandale. Melanie was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing and loved dealing black jack. Animals always held a special place in Melanie’s heart. Over the years she lovingly cared for her dogs, cats, birds, rats, and other beloved pets.

Melanie is survived by her siblings – Marilyn McLane of Annandale, Michael McLane of Hinckley, Minn., Margery McLane of St. Cloud, Minn., Mitchell (Missy) McLane of West Fargo, Leanne Vosberg (Jeff Russel) of Quincy, Fla., Steven Mundy (Tanya Jacobson) of Fargo, Monica Pahl of West Fargo; partner in life, Rey Torres of Devils Lake; dear friend, Katherine Schuler of Devils Lake; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Buzz and Marian; stepfather, Harley Mundy; and her grandparents.

Obituary and Tribute Wall online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.

Published on March 29, 2021