Jenny Crough

Obituary

Jenny Crough, 41, of Kalispell, Mont. passed away at her home on Saturday March 20, 2021. She is survived by her partner Aaron Killian and her children – Dailyn Crough, Dana Goldy, Gabi Crough and Liam Saunders. Services are to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published on March 29, 2021