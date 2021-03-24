Donna Sieler

Donna Lou Sieler, 88, of West Fargo, N.D. and formerly of Egeland, N.D. passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the age of 88 surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Cando Assembly of God Church in Cando with Rev. Michael Rohrer officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. with a 4 p.m. Family Service at the Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home in Cando, N.D. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at the Union Cemetery in Egeland at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Casket Bearers will be Jeremy Rinas, Tyson Sieler, Ryan Tjaden, Jesse Jacobson, Jim Julsrud and Peter Forward. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Donna Lou’s great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, the following CDC recommendations are highly encouraged: Social distancing, hand cleansing and sanitization, and wearing masks. Please stay at home if you are not feeling well or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

