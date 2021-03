Donna Sieler

Obituary

Donna Lou Sieler, 88, of West Fargo, N.D. and formerly of Egeland, N.D., passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Kind-Er Care Home in West Fargo Arrangements are pending.

Published on March 24, 2021