Pamela Anne Krehbiel, 67, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at South Hampton Place.

Graveside Services will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7 in Memorial Park Cemetery. In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County Health Director, all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (six feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often.

Pamela was born July 14, 1953 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of James H. Holt and Verlee (Schelske) Holt, who preceded her in death. On March 23, 1985 she was united in marriage to Leslie Krehbiel, who survives of the home.

Pamela was a registered nurse and was employed in that profession earlier in her life before becoming a homemaker. She was a devoted follower of Christ, a devoted wife and loving mother. She enjoyed and found comfort in classical music. She enjoyed cooking and especially baking bread. She enjoyed singing duets with her daughter Joanna.

Pamela is survived by her husband, Les; a daughter, Joanna; one brother, James (Janis) Holt, Jr. of Comfort, Texas and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.