Alice Marie White, 75, of Cairo, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. She was born Aug. 31, 1945 in Woodville to the union of Basil and Mable (Kraft) Warren.

Services honoring Alice’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 in the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Committal prayer and burial will follow in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.