Jacob John Calvert, 27, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
He was born Nov. 13, 1992 in Columbia; the son of David and Shelly (Calvert) Atterberry.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Jacob John Calvert, 27, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
He was born Nov. 13, 1992 in Columbia; the son of David and Shelly (Calvert) Atterberry.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.