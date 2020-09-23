Major Robert “Bob” Neal Brock, 92, of Columbia, passed on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Bob was born April 10, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Charles Gordon and Icy Beatrice Brock. He grew up in Chicago. He attended the University of Tennessee and graduated with a Bachelor of Education in 1950. He went on to get his Masters of Education from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

He married Margaret Grace Broom in 1952.

Bob entered the Army in 1950. They were transferred to Fort Hood in Texas in 1952 when he became a reservist. In 1954 they were transferred to Wilmington, North Carolina, where he began teaching American History. Bob made a career change and became the Director of the Student Union at New Hanover in Wilmington. They moved to River Falls, Wisconsin in 1960, where he again was the Director of the Student Union at University of Wisconsin. In 1970 the family moved to Columbia, where he became the Director of the Memorial Union and Brady Commons of University of Missouri-Columbia. Bob retired from the University in 1985. He retired from the Army in 1988. He then went on to work for Boone County National Bank until 1993.

After retirement he and Margaret traveled the world. He was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church and Lions Club for over 50 years. Bob enjoyed golfing and building model boats.

Surviving are two children: daughter, Sharon Sessions (Gerald) and daughter, Susan Daniel (Craig Pepmiller); grandchildren: Jonathan Sessions (Carrie Gartner), Sara Sessions of Knoxville, Tennessee, Jennifer Sirois (Shaun), Sean Daniel of San Diego, California, and Spencer Brock; great-grandchildren: Jordan and Ashlynn Sirois; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; parents; a sister, Charleen; and a son, Robert “Bobby” Brock, Jr.

Due to COVID-19 a private family graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church.

