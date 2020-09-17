Jane Kay (Foland) Poore, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Sept. 19 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jane was born on May 15, 1941 in Carthage, the daughter of Kelso Otto and Doris Jane (Smithson) Foland. On Oct. 24, 1980, she married the love of her life, Donald Lee Poore, and he preceded her in death. While working for Wolcott Water Systems, Jane received her BS degree from Columbia College in 1980. After retiring from Wolcott’s and raising a second family, she worked for a while as a legal secretary for her daughter, Kimberly Shaw with Shaw and Leftwich, LLC.

Her big love was family, but she also loved gardening, painting, the piano, quilting and genealogy. Besides the many quilts she made, she completed a quilt for each of her children and grandchildren. She preferred hand piecing and hand quilting even if it took much longer to complete a quilt. Jane and Don had taken many trips for his fast-pitch softball, to fish this great nations’ streams, or search files for family information. They loved to hunt with their bird dogs, Sam and Samantha.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Jane Shaw Brown (Chuck); step-son, Kevin Blake Poore (Cheryl); grandchildren: Carl James “C.J.” Poore and Kelsey Dawn Poore, both of whom Jane and Don adopted. Also surviving are Kimberly’s son, Matthew Logan Shaw; and Kelsey’s children: Jameson Trey Blake Poore, Connor Martin Lee Poore and Madison Laura Jane Perry; brother, Stephen Kelso Foland (Judy); and nephews: Andrew Kelso Foland (Karen) and Daniel Stephen Foland (Sara). She is also survived by sister-in-law, Doris Poore Cottle (Jere) and their children: Richard Ernest Cottle (Donna) and Vicky Lynn Cottle.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Tamara Kay (Poore) Romero.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Welcome Home or the American Stroke Association, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

