Fumie Allen (Kawamoto), 93, went to join her beloved husband Russell T. Allen on Sept. 2, 2020 after a long battle with dementia.

She was born in Kobe, Japan Jan. 2, 1927. Her family later moved to Hiroshima, Japan, where she was when the atomic bomb fell.

She married Russell, whom she met while working at the Provost Marshall’s office in Sasebo, Japan. They moved to the U.S. three years later. She studied very hard and became a citizen of the U.S., an accomplishment she was very proud of.

She worked on two separate occasions for the University of Missouri School of Forestry, until retirement. She also was the night auditor at Howard Johnson’s in Columbia for a number of years.

She loved bingo and would often play three to four times a week in various locations around Columbia.

The family appreciates the outstanding care of Dr. Ruplinger, the UMHC staff, Integrity Home Care, Compassus Hospice and the staff of The Arbors at Colony Pointe. Particularly, Emily, Jackie, Amanda and Amy.

A very special thank you to Taxi Terry’s, in particular Terry and Megan. You guys are wonderful. And to all of her friends at Edgewater Condos, she loved all of you.

She was a loving wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She will be missed but she is now whole, catching up with family, friends and her husband Russell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

If so driven, memorial contributions to any veterans organization in her name would be appreciated.