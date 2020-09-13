Dorothy “Dottie” Loraine (Gates) Gleed was born July 1, 1936 in Montgomery, Alabama, daughter of the late Neal and Clara (Olsen) Gates. She entered the family of God through Holy Baptism on Aug. 1, 1937 at Trinity Methodist Church, Phenix City, Alabama, and Confirmed on Dec. 8, 1957 at Christ Lutheran Church in Hartford, Connecticut.

On June 12, 1957, she was united in marriage to James “Jim” Nelson Gleed. Our Lord blessed their union with the gift of three children, Paul, Sandra, and Russell and 62 years of marriage.

Dorothy loved to sing and sang in church choirs her entire life. Wherever she and Jim lived and attended church, she faithfully and eagerly attended choir rehearsals and worship services joyfully singing praises to her Lord. She also enjoyed playing bridge, traveling extensively throughout the world, and spending time with her family.

On Sept. 8, 2020, our Heavenly Father called Dorothy from this life at the age of 84. We express our sympathy to those whom Dorothy leaves as she enters life with God: her son, Paul Gleed (Lisa); her daughter, Sandra (Eric) Rosenhauer; her son, Russell (Ida) Gleed; her sister, Clara Olsen; her grandchildren: Dylan Gleed, Makena Gleed, Nikki (Zach) Brown, Kay Rosenhauer, Sara (Sam) Vissers, Samantha Gleed, Brian Gleed; her great-grandchildren: Kingston Gleed and Caroline Rose Brown.

Dorothy’s family give thanks to God for His gift of a most wonderful wife for Jim, an unwavering and devoted mother, a woman ardent in her Christian faith whose bright and positive spirit distinguished her as a loving caregiver.

The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our sister Dorothy.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church with a Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Columbia Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.