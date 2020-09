Kamrie Skye Mueller, 3, of Centralia, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 surrounded by her family at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

A visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family only funeral service will follow the visitation on Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net.