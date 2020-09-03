Howard Vernon Wade, 87, of Columbia, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his daughters.

A private family service will be held Friday, Sept. 4 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Burial with full military honors will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Vernon was born June 23, 1933 in Boone County to Robert Austin Wade and Amy Oleta Stone Wade and was the oldest of 10 children.

Vernon graduated from Hickman High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp stationed in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. After returning to Missouri, Vernon was employed by General Telephone and Electric until his retirement after 32 years of service. After his retirement from GTE, he was employed by University of Missouri Centrex Telephones until his second retirement after 20 years of service. He worked part-time for the Ad Sheet until he was 80 years of age.

He was a member of Oakland Christian Church for over 50 years and delighted the children of the church for many years at Christmas as Santa Claus.

Survivors include three daughters: Teresa Wade Powers (Roy) of Lexington, South Carolina, Becky Wade-Carlson (Spence) of Sturgeon and Lori Lynn-Wade Ellis (Kevin) of Harrisburg; four grandchildren: Dustin Timmerman, Emily Scoggins, Carli Ellis and Macie Ellis; and one great-granddaughter, Avery Timmerman. He is also survived by eight of his brothers and sisters: Dale Wade, Glenda Stahl, Russell Wade, Florine Jenkins, Joe Wade, Dennis Wade, Barbara Wehmeyer and Cindy Spires.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Oleta; a dear companion, Jane Pemberton; a sister, Fay Hopper; and a grandson, Brandon Timmerman.

Vernon was a very generous man who was loved by all who met him. He always had a smile on his face and would always pitch in to help with whatever was needed to get the job done.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Oakland Christian Church, PO Box 453, Columbia, MO 65205.

