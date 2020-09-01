Lucille Blakemore, 104, of Sturgeon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at the Stuart House in Centralia.

She was born Jan. 26, 1916, the daughter of the late Evertt and Ada (Sims) Stone. On June 12, 1935 she was united in marriage to George L. Blakemore. Mr. Blakemore preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2004.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons: Philip Blakemore and his wife Sally of Holliday, Glendale Blakemore and his wife Louise of Columbia and Gary Blakemore and his wife Jan of Boonville; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, one brother, Wilbert Stone; one sister, Madene Steward; one granddaughter, Tamara; and one daughter-in-law, Sheila Blakemore preceded her in death.

Due to COVID-19 circumstances, graveside services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sturgeon Baptist Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net.