Betty Baskett, 92, of Columbia, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020, after a long bout with Alzheimer’s.

Betty was born on July 17, 1928 in Papillion, Nebraska to Adolph and Anna Olsan. She married Morgan Baskett on Dec. 25, 1951. Betty was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and worked as a housekeeper. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, James Olsan. She is survived by her son, Morgan Jr. and his wife Carol; siblings: Bessie Gilmore, Loyd Olsan, Viola Bailey and Harold Olsan.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 2609 East Broadway, Suite #119, Columbia, MO 65201.

