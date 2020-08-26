Beverly Ann Boyd, 59, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Nov. 27, 1960 in St. Louis, the daughter of James and Elsie Ivester Miller. On Aug. 7, 1982 she was united in marriage to Scott Boyd.

Beverly attended Fox High School in Arnold. She then went on to attend the University of Missouri and graduated Cum Laude in 3-1/2 years. She earned a double major in Agricultural Economics and Animal Science and promptly used her degrees to raise three sons.

Beverly was a longtime and beloved member of Christian Fellowship Church. She loved to garden, specifically with native Missouri plants. Beverly enjoyed feeding birds, fishing and was a Missouri Master Naturalist. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Beverly and Scott traveled to all 50 states, many National Parks with multiple trips to Yellowstone her favorite.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Scott; parents: James and Elsie Miller; children: David Boyd (Audrey), Matt Boyd (Haley) and Jeff Boyd (Haley), all of Columbia; sister, Pam Jarvis (Scott) of Macon; and seven grandchildren: Gemma, Makael, Caden, Grayson, Esmé, Teagan, and Miller.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family would like to invite their Christian Fellowship friends for a visitation from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, followed by their QuesTec and community friends from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Christian Fellowship Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Christian Fellowship Church. Funeral services will be live streamed with a link available on our website. Interment will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Love INC or Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.