Cynthia Garrett, 62, of Fayette, died August 17, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Faith Family Church in Fayette, with the funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the church. Interment will follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Masks or facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Faith Family Church, care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy. 5 & 240 N., Fayette, Mo. 65248.