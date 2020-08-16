Gerald Dean Sweezer, 79, of Columbia, peacefully passed Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Boone Hospital.

He was born May 15, 1941 in Bucklin, son of Robert Buford and Goldie Marie Gentry Sweezer. He was employed by MFA Oil Company, Big O Tire, where he retired after 30 years of dedicated service.

He was a devoted father, grandfather, and loyal friend to many. He enjoyed shooting pool with friends, throwing quarters and most of all hitting his favorite fishing hole every chance he had. He never knew a stranger, left nothing unsaid, was quick with a joke to make anyone laugh and would always have that trademark toothpick everywhere he went.

Survivors include son, Tim Sweezer (April) of Hallsville; daughters: Tracy Ebling (Cecil) of St. Joseph, and Tory Miller (Jamie) of Holts Summit; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; four sisters: Mary Smith of Mexico, Loretta Ivy of Mexico, Linda Mackenzie of Mexico and Stella Vaughn of Centralia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Robert and Billy; two sisters: Phyllis and Dorothy; and daughter, Keliena.

He requested no funeral services. Cremation Services by Columbia Cremation Care Center. Family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Family suggests memorial donations to the Vincent P. Gurucharri Foundation, for continued cancer treatment assistance.