Kenneth Eric Weibel, 45, of Centralia, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in Centralia. He was born Jan. 26, 1975 in Mexico, Missouri, the son of Greg Weibel and Carmen (Davidson) Davis.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Whitetails Unlimited Youth Hunt