Dr. Glen Elwood Cooper, 70, of Cape Girardeau, passed away on July 23, 2020 at Southeast Hospital.

He was born in Keytesville on March 29, 1950 to Chester Elwood Cooper and the late Nola Jean (Ashley) Cooper.

On June 7, 1970 Glen married Deanna Kay (Jones) Cooper in Rolla. She preceded him in death on July 22, 1997. He later married Debra Sue (Jones) Knipp Cooper in Columbia on June 29, 2002. She survives his passing.

Dr. Cooper was a 1968 graduate of North Callaway High School. He furthered his education earning a B.S. in biology and chemistry from Northeast Missouri State University in 1973, completing his pre-doctoral fellowship in the Department of Osteopathic Theory and Methods at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1977, earning a Doctor of Osteopathy from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1978, and Master of Public Health from School of Health Management, A.T. Still University of Health Sciences in 2004. Dr. Cooper cared for patients for many years in Columbia, Auxvasse, West Plains, and Cape Girardeau, as well as Traverse City, Michigan. He held memberships in Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons, Central Missouri Osteopathic Association, American College of Osteopathic Family Practitioners, American Academy of Osteopathy, National Osteopathic Foundation, American Osteopathic Association, Central States Occupational Medicine Association, American Association of Public Health Physicians, American Osteopathic College of Occupational and Preventive Medicine, and American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine. Dr. Cooper was honored to serve as a delegate and member of the Public Health Committee through his affiliation with Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons.

Glen enjoyed racing cars and sailing when he was younger. More recently, his hobbies included gardening, travel, and biking. Glen was also a lifelong avid car mechanic.

His memory will be cherished by his wife, Debra of Cape Girardeau; father, Chester Elwood Cooper of Auxvasse; sons: Dylan Benjamin Jones Cooper and wife, Sarah Rebecca Cooper of Chicago, Illinois, Cameron Heath Jones Cooper and wife Rebecca McLennan of Kansas City and Gavin Elwood Jones Cooper and companion Colleen Dwyer of San Jose, California; step-children: David Knipp and wife Aletha Knipp of Bunceton and Danny Knipp and wife Suzanne of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Deborah Roberts and husband Willie Roberts of Fulton; seven grandchildren: Echo Adelaide McLennan Cooper, Declan Geoffrey McLennan Cooper, Bennett Deanna Susan Cooper, Bridget Curry Kay Cooper, David Chandler Knipp, Madison Nichole Knipp and Emma Elizabeth Dell Knipp.

Glen was preceded in death by his mother; brother, Donald Wayne Cooper; and sister, Barbara Jean Lee.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Pastor Jack Davenport officiating. Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.