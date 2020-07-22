Patsy Ann Cunningham, 84, of Boonville, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home.

Following her wishes, she will be cremated and services will be at a later date.

She was born in Columbia on Aug. 4, 1935 to Herbert and Mary McMaster Dickson. She attended Columbia Public Schools and was a 1953 Hickman graduate. In 1957 she graduated with a BSN from the University of Missouri School of Nursing. In the late 50s and early 60s she was an evening supervisor and nursing administrator at the University of Missouri Medical Center. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, serving as Chapter Advisor for several years at Morehead State University. In 1978, for her dedication and support to the sorority she received the ZTA Alumnae Certificate of Merit for Outstanding Service to District V and the Louise Kettler Helper Memorial Life membership Award.

She is survived by her husband, Donald H. Cunningham; son, Mark Cunningham; sisters: Carol Bear and Linda Anderton (Radell) Sapp; a brother, Donald A. (Barbara) Shettlesworth; many nephews and nieces; and grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

Pat was preceded in death by her father and mother: Herbert Dickson and Mary McMaster Dickson; sister, Anita C. McKee; and brothers-in-law: Gerald Anderton and Karl Bear.

The Cunningham family wishes to express a special thanks to the nurses, aides, and other staff of Hometown Healthcare, and to Dr. Benjamin Crenshaw of the South Providence Medical Center.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left for the family at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.