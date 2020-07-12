Margaret “Petch” Sayers Peden, professor emerita of Spanish at the University of Missouri and renowned translator of Spanish-language literature, passed away at her home on July 5, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was 93.

Petch was among the preeminent scholars in the field of translation and one of its greatest champions, working to propel it as a creative effort in its own right.

Beloved in the literary world for the life she brought to words and the words she then brought to an English-speaking audience, she was equally beloved by her friends and family for the energy and joy she brought to a gathering, a classroom, or a conversation. When asked what drew her into a written work she answered, “A unique voice, a rip-roaring tale, and beauty.” These are a few of the traits that drew so many people to Petch. She never spoke in clichés or answered a question in an expected way. She made sure she and friends danced the tango on a trip to Argentina, or enjoyed a cigar while in Cuba, or howled in laughter with influential senators in Washington, D.C. She created a one-of-a-kind home filled with beautiful, meaningful objects and always stepped out looking elegant and ready for an audience.

Born May 10, 1927 to Eleanor Green Sayers James and Harv Sayers in West Plains, Petch grew up, moving among many towns in Missouri, beginning what became a love for travel and adventure. She always thought of West Plains as an anchor, forming some of her many lifelong friendships there, and returned throughout her life.

She attended William Woods for two years, then received bachelors, masters and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Missouri. She subsequently joined their Romance Languages Department where she taught until she retired. Her words of encouragement inspired many students to pursue their own dreams of writing, translating, travel and creativity. Pablo Corral Vega, a photo-journalist with whom she collaborated says, “Petch let me know that words are powerful and with them we can conjure up the ancient shamans, and also the nobodies of the past; that words awaken the consciousness of those who are not there and allow us to hear them again in our most silent self.”

Petch married William “Bill” Peden (d. 1999) with whom she reared her children Kyle Norwine of Boulder, Colorado (d. 2015), and Kerry Dunning of Jacksonville, Florida and Bill’s daughters Sally Peden of Fairfield, Iowa (d. 2016), and Eliza Mitchell of St. Louis. Petch credited Bill with early support for her goal of translating literature from Spanish to English. Bill founded the University of Missouri Press and was instrumental in the creation of the Missouri Review. When she told him about a novella by Emilio Carballido which she loved and wished people could read in English, Bill said “Why not translate it?” She did and “The Norther” was published in 1968. Thus began a decades-long rapport of encouragement, criticism and collaborative discourse in their respective fields. Bill passed away after many years of loving care by Petch.

In 2001 Petch met Robert Harper and they married in 2002. She was immediately embraced by Robert's family. Many celebrations, holidays and trips were shared over the years. Together with Robert, whom she affectionately dubbed “Roberto,” or “Beto,” she continued her enjoyment of travel to Latin America, but when far-flung journeys became difficult, she and Robert made adjustments. Never content to spend a weekend sitting at home, they would drive their Buick to Iowa, against offspring’s protestations, to see friends and relatives. Still later, into their 90s they would venture to Tipton for a church fish fry they read about in the local paper or to Glasgow for a regionally celebrated slice of pie.

During and after Petch's teaching career at the University of Missouri, she continued translating literary works from Spanish to English. She was considered to be one of the leading translators of her time. As a perfectionist, she felt that words could be “unreliable,” “slippery,” “stretchy, treacherous.” She once said, “We [translators] should be evaluated as an actor or opera singer is evaluated, as performing a previously established text.” This acknowledged the complexity of her job as translator, that it was never just finding the English word for the Spanish one, but getting underneath to the essence, or soul of a work. This genius of elucidation is why she was asked to translate works by Carlos Fuentes, Isabel Allende, Pablo Neruda, Octavio Paz, as well as bringing to life her personal hero, the 17th century nun Sor Juana Inez de la Cruz, who, like Petch, was “a woman of genius.” Her deft approach resulted in numerous literary awards including the PEN Translation Prize in 2004, the Lewis Galantiere Translation Prize in 2010 and the PEN/Ralph Manheim Medal for Translation, a lifetime achievement award, in 2012, among many others.

Petch cherished her time with weekly lunch friends and colleagues at various events. She made all people comfortable to laugh and think and feel delight in sharing space with her.

Petch is survived by Robert Harper and his family; her daughter, Kerry; grandchildren Kimbie and Chandler; and grandson Taylor, child of her late son Kyle.

Robert and his family extend their gratitude to all the caregivers and Hospice Compassus for their kind and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Petch's name may be made to Hospice Compassus, the University of Missouri (any department of your choice) or your favorite charity.

A celebration of Petch's life will be held at a later date when it is more convenient for travel.