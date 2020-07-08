Evelyn M. Keel, 96, of Columbia, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Solstice Senior Living in Columbia. Her urn will be placed privately in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Evelyn was born May 28, 1924 in Bremer County, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Lulu Messerer Hof. On Nov. 28, 1947, she married Keith Leroy Keel, and he preceded her in death on June 23, 1989.

She is survived by three children: Gene (Mak Suk) Keel, J Scott (Hazel) Keel and Mitzi (Mike) Weir, all of Columbia; and grandchildren: Daniel, Matthew, Lindsey, Katie, Tony, Chris, Keith and Patrick.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.