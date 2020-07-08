Christie Ann Parkhurst, 49, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home.

Christie was born on Sept. 1, 1970 in Vancouver, Washington, the daughter of Connie Davidson. She married Alan Parkhurst on May 25, 2002. Christie was employed as a legal assistant at Faber and Brand Law Firm in Columbia.

Christie was a pet lover and was ready to adopt any strays that came along. Her greatest joys were her kids, grandkids and her fur babies. She also enjoyed music and watching movies.

Christie is survived by her husband, Alan Parkhurst, of the home; her son, Brey Maxson (Tabby) of Boonville; daughters: Samantha Harris of Savanna, Alexander Parkhurst of Columbia; brother, Brian Taylor; sisters: Angela Hamilton, Becky Huuki, Jennifer Golic; grandchildren: Emma Harris, Zad Maxson, Carter Maxson.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a Funeral Service immediately following with Pastor Robert Cavanaugh officiating. The service will be shown live via the Parker-Millard Facebook page. Please come as you are, casual attire is appropriate.

Due to COVID-19 please observe social distancing and wear a mask per the City of Columbia regulations.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Central Missouri Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.