Charles Eugene Williams, Gene to those who knew him, died peacefully on June 29, 2020. He was 83.

Gene was born Sept. 18, 1936, and grew up in Moberly. After graduating high school, he served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He happily retired in 1999 from Sears Roebuck & Co in Columbia to enjoy his passions: trout fishing, gardening, hunting, family and travel. Gene will be remembered as the friend who saw the fish coming, hooked them and had a great story to tell about each one.

Gene married his wife Anne Williams on Sept. 1, 1979, and they made their home in Midway Missouri for 32 years. Gene and Anne own JobFinders Employment Services. Gene was a member of Midway Locust Grove Church, a charter member of the Perche Creek Yacht Club and a member of the Midway Optimist Club.

He is survived by Anne; daughter, Gina Lynn Williams of Columbia; and daughter Kimberly Williams Ellis, husband Aaron Ellis and granddaughter Madyson Ellis of Rockwall, Texas. Gene is also survived by nieces and nephews scattered throughout the U.S.

A celebration of life will be scheduled when it is safe for family and friends to gather. To aid in the research of dementia, please send memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org in honor of Gene Williams.