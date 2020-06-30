Treva JoAn Monsees, 87, of Columbia, formerly of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia.

She was born Aug. 1, 1932 in Hatton, a daughter of the late Harold C. and Blanche (Reed) Jones. On Aug. 30, 1953 in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Charles William Monsees, who preceded her in death on April 15, 2015.

She was a 1950 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and attended Sedalia Business College. She was a long-time member of New Bethel United Methodist Church and was currently a member of Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. She dedicated her life to raising her family and working on the family farm. She was active in church and served as a 4-H leader.

Survivors include a son, Bill Monsees of Sedalia; two daughters: Pamela Huwieler (Bob) of Columbia and Sandy Davis (Kurt) of Maryville; a sister, Joyce Bozarth of Wichita, Kansas; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Curtis “Sonny” Jones; and two sisters: Jean O’Neill and Janet Schwarz.

A private family memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18 at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia with the Rev. Sandy Monsees Davis officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren: Kristen Hightower, Nikki Monsees, Megan Evans, Jillian Carter, Ryan Davis and Tyler Davis. Burial will follow in Highland Sacred Gardens. The public is invited to visitation from 10 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Lenoir Benevolent Fund in care of Heckart Funeral Home, 903 S. Ohio Ave, Sedalia MO 65301.