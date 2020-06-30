Thomas (Tom) D. Pangborn, 83, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia.

He was born Jan. 22, 1937 in Marion County, the son of Lloyd Thomas and Anna Mae Matlock Pangborn.

Tom was a member of the St. Thomas Moore Newman Center, Columbia. He was a graduate of Monroe City High School, Monroe City. He served his country in the United States Naval Reserves. He was owner/operator of Automotive Specialist of Columbia. Tom was a lifelong member of the NRA. He was a member of the Wings Around Tiger Town of Columbia. He was an avid Mizzou Tiger sports fan and St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He married Elizabeth Louise "Betty" Hays on Jan. 13, 1962 and she survives of the home.

Also survived by two sons: Thomas L. Pangborn, Monroe City and Joseph D. Pangborn (Amanda), Columbia; six grandchildren: Jack Thomas Pangborn, Liza Pangborn, Martha Pangborn, Garrett Pangborn, Lila Pangborn and Everette Pangborn; one daughter-in-law, Robin Moore, Columbia; one brother-in-law, Archie Willie, Des Moines, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kenneth (Ken) Pangborn; one brother, Jerry Pangborn; and one sister, Elaine Willie.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no public services. There will be private family services held at the St. Stephens Church, Indian Creek. Private burial will be held at the St. Stephens Cemetery, Indian Creek. If you wish to make a memorial contribution the family has suggested it be made to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Garner Funeral Home & Chapel, Monroe City. Online condolences can be made at garnerfuneralchapel.com.