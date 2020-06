Rita Mae Cooke, 94, of Moberly, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Rita was born on March 21, 1926 in Hunnewell to Herman John Graupman and Lillian Mae (Tolbert) Graupman.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19 at the First Assembly of God Church in Moberly.

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.