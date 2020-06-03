Catherine Shields-Birchall, 94, died with her daughter and granddaughter by her side on May 31, 2020 at Valley Park Retirement Center in Fulton, where she had been a resident for 2 ½ years.

She was born on March 2, 1926 in Norwood Park, Chicago, Illinois. After graduating Taft High School in 1944 she attended the Chicago Art Institute while working for the U.S. Government as a keypunch operator. On May 8, 1948 she married Milan (Mike) Rodruck Shields from Wheaton, Illinois and settled in Placentia, California where they were owners of a chicken ranch. In 1972 she obtained her Bachelor of Art degree in Graphic Arts at 46 years of age. In 1977 they moved to Rainbow, California and planted an avocado grove. Upon retirement, they moved to Fallbrook, California, where Mike preceded her in death in 2000. She met and married Richard “Dick” Birchall in 2003. They moved to Fulton in 2005. Richard passed away in 2012.

Cathy was an accomplished artist, specializing in portraits and landscapes. She was a Girl Scout Leader, welcome wagon hostess and school volunteer. She enjoyed hiking and camping with the family and one of her proudest accomplishments was backpacking to the top of Mt. Whitney. She had a passion for American Indian Culture. One of her many collections was Navajo rugs. She also enjoyed traveling all over the world, including Europe, Asia, South America and the Mediterranean with her first husband. Her sense of adventure never abated and she took her honeymoon with Richard into the wilds of Alaska at 78 years of age. She also traveled with her husband on a mission trip to Mexico where they were able to see where the Atlantic and Pacific oceans meet.

Later in life she wrote the family’s genealogy and also her own autobiography as well as poetry; a legacy her family will cherish forever. One of the things she instilled in her family was learning new card games when the family came together for celebrations. Her favorites were bridge, progressive rummy, and pitch. She loved to fish, cook, and entertain at her lake house in Missouri. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Patricia Whitehead (David) of Wellsville; son, Christopher Earl Shields (Teresa) of Glendale, Arizona; granddaughter, JoAnn Menard (Gary) of Auxvasse; grandsons: Michael Shields (Kristen) of Glendale and Robert Shields (Cindy) of North Logan, Utah; three step-grandchildren: Donna Viehmann (Jim) of New Florence, Caren Whitehead of Wellsville and Brian Whitehead (Misty) of Rhineland; nine great-grandchildren: Adriana Menard, Chelsea Chambers (Justin Keyes), Samantha May (Jacob), Justin Menard (Haley), Katherine Menard, Bradley Shields, Sarah Shields, Milan Shields and Mikayla Shields; five step-great grandchildren: Coltin Dorrell, Alison Viehmann, Codi Viehmann, Brooke and Trent Kuebler; four great-great grandchildren: Aydenlee Menard, Kimberly Ann Freeman, Liam Davis and Rhea May. She is also survived by a sister, Patricia Ellena-Conway of Charlottesville, Virginia; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Sarah Crooks; sisters: Jane Starke and Mary Bond; grandson, John Chance; and son-in-law, Gary Chance.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Pastor Bruce Williamson officiating. Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice Compassus or the charity of choice in c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.