Susan (White) Staiger, age 69, of Moberly, lost her battle with cancer on May 25, 2020, in her home.

She was born on June 15, 1950 to Melvin (Pete) and Charlene White in Moberly. In 1970 she married Garry Spotts and is survived by their daughter, Jaime Spotts, of Spring Hill, Kansas. In 2011 she married David Staiger, who survives of the home. She is also survived by her sister, Judy (Ron) Wetrich of Moberly. Other survivors include her “girlfriends,” several cousins, and many other friends.

Susan graduated from high school in 1968 and Jr. College in 1970 in Moberly. She was a secretary for Hulen and Tatlow Law Firm, Wabash Railroad, and in 2012 she retired from Boone Hospital after 30 years of service.

Susan was a member of First Christian Church where she and her husband were deacons. Her wish to be cremated has been honored. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Memorial Donations can be sent in her memory to Boone Hospital Foundation, 1600 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201, or online at www.boone.org/foundation/donations.

Condolences may be shared online at pathwaymemorial.com.