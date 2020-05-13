Julius O. Kinder, 90, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Julius was born on Sept. 29, 1929 in St. Louis to Elzie William and Blanche Irene Kinder. He married Betty Gene Harlow in Mexico, Missouri on May 15, 1952 and she preceded him in death.

He was a loving husband and father as well as a faithful public servant. He loved life and he loved to laugh as he shared fascinating stories of life’s journey.

He proudly and honorably served as an Infantryman in the U.S. Army from Nov. 12, 1946 to May 22, 1950. He was drafted back into the U.S. Army and, again, served proudly and honorably from Dec. 12, 1952 to July 28, 1954.

He served as a City of Columbia Firefighter for 26 years from Oct. 6, 1958 to Oct. 7, 1984. Upon entering service with the Columbia Fire Department, he drove the “Herc,” a 1940 General Pumper Truck powered by a Hercules engine. After retirement, he led the effort to restore the “Herc” and it is still owned and used by the City of Columbia.

He is survived by his sons: Raymond Kinder, Michael and wife Linda Kinder, James Kinder; daughter: Carol Ann Crites; brother: Kenneth Leroy Singleton and wife Jean; sisters: Violet Musgrove, Juanita Roe, Glacial Watson; and companion Ruth Chick. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his sisters: Wilma Caldwell, Rosalie Thumm, Gloral Coon and brother: Ace Kinder.

Friends and family will be received at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 18 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Dripping Springs Christian Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.