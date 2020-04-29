Wyatt Charley Salmons, 12, of Kingdom City, died on April 24, 2020 of a terrible childhood cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

As was his wish, he was at home, in his room that he loved so much. He was surrounded by car models and posters, hunting trophies, his beloved cat Jinx, and so many caring tokens of affection from supporters and friends. While we should never forget that Wyatt was a brave warrior through his cancer battle, we can best honor him by remembering first and foremost that he is so much more than a kid with cancer.

Wyatt leaves behind his devastated parents, Jason and Veronica Salmons; and his brother, Cash, that he loved beyond words, even when he acted the way big brothers will sometimes act. He also leaves grandparents Charley “Butch” and Candis Salmons, and Brad Bross. Aunts and Uncles include Steven and Gwen Medrow, Tracy Riecke, and Kelly Tyroler. Wyatt was lucky in life to have a close relationship with cousins Dustin, Hunter, Josh, Lauren and Luke Riecke; Cedric and Ethan Medrow, and Kyle Boffa. He was preceded in death by grandmother Gail Bross, who will now welcome him in heaven.

Wyatt caught the classic car bug from his Daddy very early on (he attended his first car show when he was just two-months-old!). As he got older, he wowed many “car guys” and auto pros with his passion for tri-five Chevys and his depth of knowledge. Wyatt also loved the outdoors. He enjoyed the thrill of hunting, fishing and riding his four-wheeler. Wyatt earned an orange belt in karate when he was eight. But, when he began to play football, he went all in. He loved overcoming personal challenges and still being part of a team. Wyatt even requested a personal trainer to help him prepare and reach his full potential for middle school football just before his cancer diagnosis.

Wyatt found joy in other people. He loved large gatherings. He loved to have friends over to hang. He loved elaborate jokes and being silly. He was genuine and kind. His favorite part of family road trips was in the middle of the night, when he liked to hear his parents talk about their wilder days and listen to their music. In school, his favorite assignments by far were presentations in front of the class.

As someone born with an old soul, Wyatt understood the value of friendship. He chose friends wisely and loved them deeply. It is clear he chose well; as his friends never let go, even under the most difficult circumstances. His circle of friends meant the world to Wyatt and sustained him in a way that parents and doctors never could. In the final year of his life, Wyatt and family were also boosted by the overwhelming warmth and love from the community that came to be known as “Wyatt’s Warriors.”

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date so that family and loved ones can gather to honor Wyatt in a way he deserves.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to give will support two organizations that have been powerful forces of comfort and helped sustain them throughout Wyatt’s cancer journey: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Super Sam Foundation.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.