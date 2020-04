Ronald (Duck) Bradford Nichols of Fulton passed away April 12, 2020 at the Fulton Medical Center. He was 71 years old.

Ronald was born Feb. 14, 1949 in Ashland, the son of Kenneth B. and Dorothy Phillips, Nichols. Survivors include his wife, Vicki; one daughter, Kandi Hood; two sons: Chad Davison and Brian Davison; two brothers: Terry Nichols and Kirby Nichols; one sister, Brenda Robinson; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.