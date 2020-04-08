Dorsey Allen Johnson, 60, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Boone Hospital Center. He was born Feb. 23, 1959 in St. Louis; the son of James and Mary (Bell) Johnson.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
