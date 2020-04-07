Joseph L. Kurzejeski died April 3, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Newman Center in Columbia.

Mr. Kurzejeski was born April 9, 1927 in Twin Rocks, Pennsylvania to Walter Frank and Anna Caroline (Malek) Kurzejeski. He married Elda L. Vecchi on Oct. 24, 1953 in Canandaigua, New York. Mr. Kurzejeski was a World War II Navy Veteran. He attended Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York and the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama, receiving a master’s degree in healthcare administration.

He spent his entire career, over 40 years, in the healthcare field. He held various clinical faculty appointments in Healthcare Administration at several universities, including the University of Missouri.

Before retiring Mr. Kurzejeski was Director at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia.

He is survived by his wife, Elda; sons: Eric (wife Lori), Neal (wife Kris), Adam, Paul (wife Lisa); daughter, Lisa (husband Mac Gable); grandchildren: Joe, Meghan, Eva, Zachary, Wyatt, Adam and Katie; and six great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by grandsons, Jack and Samuel.

Memorials may be made to the CHARGE Syndrome Foundation, the Newman Center or the American Cancer Society.

