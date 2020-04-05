David Owen Jackson, 52, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home.

David was born on Oct. 28, 1967 in North Kansas City, the son of Ellis Owen and Patricia Jane (Aslin) Jackson. On Oct. 25, 2014 he married Dana Craig in Columbia in a beautiful fall outdoor family ceremony.

He was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church, playing many crucial roles within the congregation. David was a real outdoorsman. Growing up he excelled in Little League baseball by pitching and playing 3rd base, which transitioned to his outstanding performance at Rock Bridge High School, where he still holds several records. In addition, he enjoyed bird hunting, fishing and softball. Some of his favorite memories include the friendships he built and the time that he spent with his men’s softball teammates during the summer months. He was an avid lifelong St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan and MU tiger football fan.

David loved spending time with his family, especially times riding bikes on the MKT trail and playing games with his stepchildren. He was a lover of all pets, especially his favorites: Robbie, Louie, Rita and Mellow Yellow. Everyone who knew him found him to be kind, conscientious and caring, as shown by his wide circle of friends and family.

David is survived by his wife, Dana Craig; parents, Ellis Owen and Patricia Jane Jackson; sister, Jane Jackson of Tempe, Arizona; and stepchildren Claire Petsinger of Columbia and twins, Oliver Petsinger of Columbia and Craig Petsinger of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Bethel Baptist Church, 201 E. Old Plank Road, Columbia, MO 65203 or the “Neil C. Aslin Memorial Scholarship” (David’s grandfather), 123 Reynolds Alumni Center, Columbia, MO 65201.

A Celebration of David’s Life will be held once the COVID-19 health restrictions are removed.

