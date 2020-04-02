Maxine Lois (Sparkman) Sewell passed from this life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

She was born to the late Leslie and Bessie (Lamkin) Sparkman on Aug. 20, 1925 in Cane Creek Community, Butler County.

A private graveside ceremony is planned.

After graduating from Broseley High School in 1943, Maxine alternated teaching school and attending Southeast Missouri State. After graduating from Southeast Missouri State, she taught Home Economics at Broseley and Highland, Illinois until her marriage to Homer Sewell on Aug. 8, 1953. After marriage, she dedicated her life to raising their three children and serving her church family.

Maxine and Homer moved to Columbia in 1958. Maxine was a member of Fairview Road Church of Christ in Columbia for over 50 years, where she was active in the Education ministry and taught the three-year-old class for years. Maxine was an excellent seamstress and cook and she enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens and sharing the bounty with friends and neighbors. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, as well as the outdoors, so she shared her favorite areas around Columbia with them, including Rockbridge Park, Shelter Insurance Gardens and Cosmo Park. She and Homer spent several winters in Port Aransas, Texas at the beach, and spent many years tent camping with the family as they were growing up.

Survivors include siblings: Lil Griffey, Jimmy Sparkman, Glenda (Neil) Anderson; sons: Bruce (Sandra) Sewell, Brent (Nancy) Sewell; daughter, Beth (Garry) Blevins; grandchildren: Jennifer Sewell, Joshua (Colleen) Sewell, Michael (Cassandra) Sewell, Zachary Sewell, Sarah (Ben) Marx, Will (Miranda) Harrison, Erikka Blevins, Cody Blevins; and seven great-grandchildren.

Maxine was preceded in death by her mother, Bessie Sparkman; her father and stepmother, Leslie and Mary Sparkman; husband, Homer; siblings: Anna Mae Miller, Nancy Booher, Gene Sparkman and Ruby Mayberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fairview Road Church of Christ, 201 S. Fairview Rd, Columbia, MO, 65203 or Alzheimer’s Association, 2609 E. Broadway, Suite 119, Columbia, MO 65201.

