Jimmie Taylor, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service.

Jimmie was born on Sept. 19, 1940 in Madison, the son of Ancel James and Anna Lucille (Slaughter) Taylor and raised by his grandmother, Cora Whittaker. On May 25, 1961, he married Barbara Cooper in Moberly. He was a member of Prairie Grove Baptist Church. He retired after 25 years as a rural mail carrier and was a member of the Missouri Rural Carrier’s Union. Jimmie was a member of the Old Wheels Car Club, Crown Victoria Association and 54 Ford Club of America. He enjoyed a hobby of restoring old jukeboxes. He was a big fan of NASCAR racing and old westerns and loved country music. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family – grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Jimmie is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Robert Taylor of Columbia; daughter, Debbie (Carl) Fisher of Columbia; three grandchildren: Hannah (Will) Ryan, Sam Fisher and Lily Fisher; great-granddaughter, Abigail Ryan; and two half brothers: Buck and Dan Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two step brothers and one half brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Prairie Grove Baptist Church, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

