Virginia Sue Bader, 92, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at The Bluffs in Columbia.

Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia. Memorial services will follow at 4 p.m. at the church with Rev. Molly Housh Gordon officiating. Private burial will be at a later date in Soldier, Kansas.

Sue was born on Jan. 9, 1928 in Soldier, the daughter of Christian and Beulah (Johnston) Baertch, who preceded her in death.

She grew up on the family’s farm in Soldier during the great depression, an experience that had a lasting impression on her life. She graduated from Soldier High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University in Manhattan in 1949. She married Robert Smith Bader in 1948 with whom she had four sons. They later divorced.

Prior to having children, she worked as a hospital nutritionist in Chicago. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, bird watching and was an avid reader. She had a deep commitment to ethical values, human equality and responsible stewardship of the environment. She was involved with the League of Women Voters, the American Association of University Women, the Ethical Society of St. Louis and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia. She was a skilled seamstress, volunteering her talents at the Repertoire Theater in St. Louis.

Sue was a most loving, selfless and patient mother and grandmother who greatly enjoyed her family—always interested in their accomplishments, struggles or events, no matter how great or small. We’ll greatly miss her kindness, ready laugh, her loving words of encouragement, appreciation and support.

Sue is survived by her sons: Douglas (Gail) Bader of Alton, Illinois, Jonathan (Ann) Bader of DeForest, Wisconsin, Eric (Valerie) Bader of Columbia and Joel (Rebecca) Bader of Columbia; a sister, Mary Rumsey of Madison, Wisconsin; nine grandchildren: Christina, Emma, Sarah, Mira, Shireen, Allison, Reece, Olivia and Sophia; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen Ann Baertch and Carolee Clowers.

The family is especially thankful for the loving care given Sue by the staff at the Bluffs and at Candlelight Lodge Assisted Living in Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County or the Missouri Rural Crisis Center in c/o Memorial Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.